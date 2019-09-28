Oilers' Joel Persson: Will start season on IR
Persson (shoulder) will start the season on injured reserve, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.
The fact that Persson will begin the campaign on IR suggests the Oilers are expecting him to miss the first few games of the season at a minimum. Once healthy, the 25-year-old Swede, who notched six goals and 31 points in 50 appearances with Vaxjo HC of the SHL last year, will likely slot into a bottom-four role.
