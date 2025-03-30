Klingberg (lower body) won't be available for the beginning of Edmonton's upcoming four-game road trip, Derek Van Diest of NHL.com reports Sunday.

Klingberg suffered a setback after returning to the lineup against Seattle on Thursday following a 10-game absence. He has been dealing with a lingering injury and will miss additional time, but the Oilers hope he can join the team on the road. Klingberg has one goal, three assists, 19 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and five hits in 11 appearances this season.