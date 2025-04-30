Klingberg posted an assist, five shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings in Game 5.

Klingberg has racked up two assists, nine shots on net, five hits, six blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over four playoff appearances. The 32-year-old is seeing top-four minutes but just traces of power-play time for the Oilers. Klingberg has a good track record on offense, but he can be a defensive liability, so it wouldn't be surprising if Edmonton limited his usage later in the postseason.