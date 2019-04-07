Oilers' Joseph Gambardella: Bumps down to minors
The Oilers reassigned Gambardella to AHL Bakersfield on Sunday.
Gambardella generated three assists in 15 games with the Oilers this season. The 25-year-old has been dominant with the minor-league club as well, racking up 27 goals and 45 points in 48 games. He'll look to leverage that offensive production into a respectable playoff run.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...