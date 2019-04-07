The Oilers reassigned Gambardella to AHL Bakersfield on Sunday.

Gambardella generated three assists in 15 games with the Oilers this season. The 25-year-old has been dominant with the minor-league club as well, racking up 27 goals and 45 points in 48 games. He'll look to leverage that offensive production into a respectable playoff run.

