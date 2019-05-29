Gambardella penned a two-year, two-way contract extension with Edmonton on Wednesday.

In 15 games this season, Gambardella managed three assists, two PIM and seven shots, despite averaging a mere 8:06 of ice time. The center was on fire in the minors, however, as he racked up 29 goals and 19 helpers in 50 contests for AHL Bakersfield. The 25-year-old should have a shot at a roster spot during training camp, but may still spend some time in the minors next season.