Oilers' Joseph Gambardella: Receives call-up to big stage
Gambardella was promoted from AHL Bakersfield on Friday, TSN reports.
The 25-year-old winger has torn it up in the AHL, adding 27 goals and 18 assists to complement a plus-19 rating through 48 games this season. Gambardella becomes the 16th forward on the active roster for an Oilers team that needs a miracle to wind up in the postseason.
