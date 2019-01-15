Oilers' Joseph Gambardella: Relegated to AHL
Gambardella was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday, per CapFriendy.
Gambardella got his feet wet at the top level, drawing into four games following his Dec. 30 call-up. However, he's moving back to the minors since the Oilers just scooped Colby Cave off waivers from Boston.
