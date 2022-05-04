Archibald is eligible to travel to LA for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Kings due to a medical exception for having had myocarditis earlier this season, Derek Van Diest of the Edmonton Sun reports.

Archibald is still unvaccinated against COVID-19, but he'll nonetheless be able to travel to the States during the playoffs and perhaps beyond. He's expected to slot into a fourth-line role for Game 2 versus LA.