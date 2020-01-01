Oilers' Josh Archibald: Buries third goal
Archibald scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.
Archibald made it 6-0 with his tally at 15:04 of the second period, chasing Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev from the crease. A big push from the Rangers resulted in Archibald's goal standing as the game-winner. The 27-year-old is up to five points, 35 shots on goal and 83 hits in 33 games this year.
