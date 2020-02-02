Archibald provided an assist in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Flames.

Archibald had the primary helper on Zack Kassian's goal at 1:05 of the first period. The assist kept Archibald in good form -- he has four goals and three helpers over his last seven games. The 27-year-old seems set to stick on Connor McDavid's line for as long as James Neal is out with a foot injury. For the season, Archibald has 13 points, 113 hits and a minus-9 rating in 43 outings.