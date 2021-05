Archibald will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety after his hit on Winnipeg's Logan Stanley in Sunday's Game 3 loss.

Archibald hit Stanley low around the knees in what the Department of Player Safety is calling a clipping incident. The 28-year-old has 15 hits and a minus-1 rating so far this postseason. If he misses any time, Edmonton has a handful of possible replacements, including Dominik Kahun and Alex Chiasson.