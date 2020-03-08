Archibald posted an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Archibald set up Riley Sheahan's empty-net tally to close out the win. The 27-year-old winger has notched four points through four games in March. For the season, Archibald has 21 points, 63 shots on goal and 160 hits through 60 outings. He's not likely to keep up his recent run of success for much longer.