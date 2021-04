Archibald recorded an assist, three hits, two shots on goal and a pair of blocked shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Archibald snapped an 11-game point drought with his assist on James Neal's first-period marker. The 28-year-old Archibald usually produces a little more offense than he has lately. He's at nine points, 55 shots on net, 164 hits and a plus-3 rating in 44 outings, although he had topped 20 points in each of the last two campaigns.