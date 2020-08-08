Archibald tallied a goal and two hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.
Archibald got a turn on Connor McDavid's wing, and the latter set up the former for a goal just 45 seconds into the contest. That would be Archibald's only point in four games in the series -- he added 17 hits and five shots. The 27-year-old winger is better suited to a bottom-six role as a physical presence, but he chipped in with 21 points in 62 contests during the regular season.
