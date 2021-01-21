Archibald scored an empty-net goal and dished out a team-high six hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

A low-event game came to life in the third period, but Archibald's tally made sure it was the Oilers walking away with the win. The 28-year-old winger hasn't had much success in a bottom-six role so far -- the goal was his first point in five games to go with six shots, 22 hits and seven blocked shots. He won't have much fantasy value without an unlikely move to the top-six, but he is a steady source of physicality.