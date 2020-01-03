Play

Archibald posted an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Archibald has found his offense with five points in his last six appearances. He's only up to six points with 84 hits, a minus-11 rating and 36 shots on goal through 34 games this season. Expect the 27-year-old to continue to play in a fourth-line role.

