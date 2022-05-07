Archibald notched an assist, three hits, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 8-2 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Archibald has played in three of the Oilers' last four games, and the team has found a travel workaround that allows him to play games in the US. The 29-year-old helped out on a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tally in the third period. Archibald was limited to one assist in eight regular-season appearances, and he should be expected to serve as a rotational depth option during the playoffs.