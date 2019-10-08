The Oilers placed Archibald (illness) on injured reserve Tuesday.

This move is a bit of a head-scratcher, as Archibald was a full participant at Tuesday's morning skate and appeared to be a lock to play in the evening's matchup with the Islanders. Nonetheless, his move to IR was made retroactive to Oct. 3, so he'll be eligible to rejoin the lineup whenever he's deemed fit to play.