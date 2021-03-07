Archibald (undisclosed) will not play Saturday versus the Flames, per Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network.

It seems Archibald got hurt in warmups Saturday, as he was initially slated to play on the third line. Instead, Kyle Turris will take Archibald's place alongside Devin Shore and Jujhar Khaira. Archibald will try to be ready to return for Monday's game versus the Senators.