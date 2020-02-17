Oilers' Josh Archibald: Lights lamp twice against Canes
Archibald scored two goals, including the overtime winner, in Sunday's 4-3 victory over the Hurricanes.
The 27-year-old has never scored more than 12 goals in a season, but he looked like a skilled sniper Sunday. Archibald is on something of a hot streak, scoring six goals and 10 points in the last 14 games, but even with numerous injuries up front for the Oilers he remains stuck in a bottom-six role.
