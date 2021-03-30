Archibald scored a goal on his only shot and added three hits Monday in a 3-2 overtime win over Toronto.

Archibald opened the scoring just over six minutes into the game, winning a race to a loose puck and beating Michael Hutchinson five-hole on a breakaway. The goal was Archibald's fifth of the season and his first point in his last five contests. Archibald has the ability to play throughout the lineup for Edmonton, but he is best cast in his typical bottom-six and penalty-killing role, which offers minimal fantasy upside.