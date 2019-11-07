Archibald (foot) is ready to play according to coach Dave Tippett, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Archibald initially had a two-to-four week timeline when he was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 25. If he is able to return for Friday's game against the Devils, it would be two weeks on the dot. His return would likely bump Patrick Russell out of the lineup. Archibald will need to be activated from IR prior to playing.