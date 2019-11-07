Oilers' Josh Archibald: Nearing return
Archibald (foot) is ready to play according to coach Dave Tippett, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Archibald initially had a two-to-four week timeline when he was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 25. If he is able to return for Friday's game against the Devils, it would be two weeks on the dot. His return would likely bump Patrick Russell out of the lineup. Archibald will need to be activated from IR prior to playing.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.