Archibald scored a goal and added two hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Archibald filled in on the first line in place of Zack Kassian (back) in Sunday's contest, and he responded to the promotion with his first point of the season. The 27-year-old winger has added 50 hits and 20 shots on goal in 20 contests. He'll have a temporary boost in value until Kassian returns to reclaim the right wing job alongside Connor McDavid.