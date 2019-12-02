Oilers' Josh Archibald: Nets first goal of 2019-20
Archibald scored a goal and added two hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.
Archibald filled in on the first line in place of Zack Kassian (back) in Sunday's contest, and he responded to the promotion with his first point of the season. The 27-year-old winger has added 50 hits and 20 shots on goal in 20 contests. He'll have a temporary boost in value until Kassian returns to reclaim the right wing job alongside Connor McDavid.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.