Archibald has not recorded a point in seven games.

The winger has amassed 14 hits, nine shots on goal and a minus-6 rating in that span. It's more of the same for Archibald, who has just a single goal and a minus-12 rating in 27 contests this year. It's all but certain he'll end up far short of the 22-point campaign he had in 2018-19 with the Coyotes.