Oilers' Josh Archibald: No points in last seven games
Archibald has not recorded a point in seven games.
The winger has amassed 14 hits, nine shots on goal and a minus-6 rating in that span. It's more of the same for Archibald, who has just a single goal and a minus-12 rating in 27 contests this year. It's all but certain he'll end up far short of the 22-point campaign he had in 2018-19 with the Coyotes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.