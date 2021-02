Archibald recorded an assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.

Archibald set up Jujhar Khaira for the opening tally at 8:27 of the first period. The 28-year-old Archibald has a goal and two helpers in his last three games. Overall, the Saskatchewan native is up to five points, 51 hits, 19 shots on net and eight PIM through 16 games. Outside of physicality, Archibald's contributions in fantasy are too inconsistent when he plays in a bottom-six role.