Oilers' Josh Archibald: One of each in lopsided win
Archibald scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 8-3 win over the Predators.
Archibald skated with Tyler Ennis and Connor McDavid in the contest. It's been a productive spot for Archibald, who can typically produce when he gets top-line duties. The 27-year-old right wing has 11 goals, 19 points, 156 hits and 60 shots through 57 contests. Archibald can be useful in DFS when he's deployed on a scoring line, and the added physicality is a bonus.
