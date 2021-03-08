Archibald (undisclosed) won't play in Monday's game versus the Senators, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Archibald will miss a second straight game. The 28-year-old suited up in the first 25 games this season, recording four goals, two assists and 93 hits. Devin Shore will stay in the lineup Monday and pick up some of the physical force that Archibald typically brings to the table.