Oilers' Josh Archibald: Out with fractured foot
Archibald will be sidelined 2-4 weeks with a fractured right foot, the club announced Friday.
Archibald's absence likely will go unnoticed by the bulk of fantasy owners, as he is averaging a mere 11:18 of ice time in eight games, in which ne recorded zero points, eight shots and 13 hits. With the winger on injured reserve, Tomas Jurco will slot into a fourth-line role and a player figures to be promoted from the minors. Top candidates for a call-up are likely Josh Currie or Kailer Yamamoto, both of whom have four goals and one assist in six games with the Condors.
