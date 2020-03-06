Oilers' Josh Archibald: Picks up goal in loss
Archibald scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Chicago.
Playing the left side on Edmonton's third line with Riley Sheahan and Zack Kassian, Archibald drew the Oilers to within 4-2 with a tap-in goal eight minutes into the third period. It was his 12th goal of the year, matching the 12 he scored last season for Arizona. The 27-year-old has been a versatile role player in his first year as an Oiler, moving throughout the lineup as needed.
