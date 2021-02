Archibald posted an assist, four PIM, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Archibald set up Darnell Nurse for the Oilers' first goal of the contest. The Oilers' offense was driven by the fourth line of Archibald, Jujhar Khaira and Tyler Ennis on Tuesday, but that's not likely to be the case in most games. Archibald is up to three goals, one assist, 48 hits, 14 blocked shots and eight PIM through 15 appearances this season in a checking-line role.