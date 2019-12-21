Oilers' Josh Archibald: Posts shorthanded helper
Archibald had a shorthanded assist and a game-high eight hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.
Archibald set up Riley Sheahan for the score in the final minute of the second period. The assist was Archibald's second point of the season, to go with 73 hits, 29 shots on goal and a minus-11 rating in 29 games.
