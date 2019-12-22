Oilers' Josh Archibald: Posts two points in win
Archibald had a goal, an assist, and five hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.
Archibald has found his game suddenly, with three of his four points for the season coming in his last two outings. The 27-year-old scored the Oilers' second tally Saturday, and later set up Riley Sheahan for the game-winner in the third period. Archibald also has 31 shots on goal, 78 hits and a minus-9 rating through 30 games this year.
