Archibald has yet to record a point in 15 contests in 2019-20.

The winger has 34 hits and 15 shots on goal with a minus-4 rating this season. Archibald had 22 points in 68 games with the Coyotes last season, but his scoring touch hasn't followed him to Edmonton yet. A goose egg in the point column makes him a fantasy non-factor.

