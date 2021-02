Archibald scored an empty-net goal on two shots and levied a team-leading six hits.

Connor McDavid passed up a chance at the empty net to dish to Archibald, who had provided a key -- and painful -- blocked shot earlier in the third. It was the third goal of the year for Archibald, who teamed with Tyler Ennis and Jujhar Khaira to provide strong fourth-line minutes for the Oilers.