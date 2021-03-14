Archibald (undisclosed) took line rushes in warmups and appears set to return Saturday versus the Canucks, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Archibald missed four games with the mystery injury. He hasn't registered a point since Feb. 20 when he scored against the Flames. Archibald will work in a fourth-line role alongside Gaetan Haas and Alex Chiasson.