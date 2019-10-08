Oilers' Josh Archibald: Returns to practice
Archibald (illness) was back at practice Tuesday and should be in action versus the Islanders, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Archibald missed the Oilers' matchup with Los Angeles on Saturday due to the flu, but was able to retake his spot in the lineup heading into Tuesday's tilt. The winger figures to fill a bottom-six role and shouldn't be expected to see power-play minutes, giving him low-end fantasy value at best.
