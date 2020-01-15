Oilers' Josh Archibald: Scores in turn on top line
Archibald scored a goal and served up four hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.
Archibald got a turn on Connor McDavid's wing with Zack Kassian suspended. The 27-year-old winger made good use of the opportunity, converting for the game-winning goal on a pass from his all-world center. Archibald still his just eight points to go with 98 hits and 42 shots on goal in 39 appearances this season. He'll likely get one more game on the top line (Saturday versus the Coyotes) before dropping back to a bottom-six role after the Oilers' bye week.
More News
-
Oilers' Josh Archibald: Fills empty cage•
-
Oilers' Josh Archibald: Garners assist in overtime loss•
-
Oilers' Josh Archibald: Buries third goal•
-
Oilers' Josh Archibald: Posts two points in win•
-
Oilers' Josh Archibald: Posts shorthanded helper•
-
Oilers' Josh Archibald: No points in last seven games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.