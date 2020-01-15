Archibald scored a goal and served up four hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Archibald got a turn on Connor McDavid's wing with Zack Kassian suspended. The 27-year-old winger made good use of the opportunity, converting for the game-winning goal on a pass from his all-world center. Archibald still his just eight points to go with 98 hits and 42 shots on goal in 39 appearances this season. He'll likely get one more game on the top line (Saturday versus the Coyotes) before dropping back to a bottom-six role after the Oilers' bye week.