Archibald scored a shorthanded, empty-net goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Archibald was pressed into duty on the top line with James Neal (foot) being a late scratch. Archibald added four hits and two blocked shots. It's possible the 27-year-old will remain on the top line for awhile. He's posted four goals and two helpers over his last six games, finding a scoring touch that had not been in his game earlier in the year. He's up to 12 points (three shorthanded), 112 hits and 45 shots on goal through 42 appearances.

