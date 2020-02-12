Archibald recorded an assist and five hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Archibald earned the secondary helper on Riley Sheahan's first-period tally. The physical winger is up to 14 points, 131 hits and a minus-8 rating through 47 contests. Archibald will need to continue to show quality in depth scoring as the Oilers compete in a tight Pacific Division race.