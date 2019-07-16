Archibald signed a one-year contract with the Oilers on Tuesday.

Archibald had his best season yet as a pro in 2018-19, setting career highs in goals (12) and points (22) in 68 games with the Coyotes. The 2011 sixth-round pick will slot into a bottom-six role for the Oilers in 2019-20 and could eclipse the 25-point mark if he's able to stay healthy.