Oilers' Josh Archibald: Signs with Edmonton
Archibald signed a one-year contract with the Oilers on Tuesday.
Archibald had his best season yet as a pro in 2018-19, setting career highs in goals (12) and points (22) in 68 games with the Coyotes. The 2011 sixth-round pick will slot into a bottom-six role for the Oilers in 2019-20 and could eclipse the 25-point mark if he's able to stay healthy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...