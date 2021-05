Archibald provided an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Archibald set up Darnell Nurse for the insurance tally in the third period. The 28-year-old Archibald has a four-game point streak, during which he's posted a goal and four helpers. The hard-hitting winger is up to 13 points, 172 hits, 56 shots on net and 33 PIM through 47 appearances.