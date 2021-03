Archibald (undisclosed) notched three shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.

Archibald was held off the scoresheet in his return from a four-game absence. He contributed a little bit physically, which is usually the 28-year-old's bread and butter. Archibald has only six points in 26 outings, but he's added 96 hits, 33 shots on net and 27 PIM.