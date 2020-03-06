Oilers' Josh Archibald: Snares two-year extension
Archibald signed a two-year contract extension with the Oilers on Friday that will net him $1.5 million on average annually, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.
Archibald has performed reasonably well on a one-year deal with the Oilers this season, racking up 20 points (12 goals and eight assists) over 59 games. He should fill a bottom-six role for Edmonton for the next two campaigns and will provide some physicality (160) up front in addition to chipping in as a scorer.
