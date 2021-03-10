Archibald (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday against the Senators, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Archibald will miss a third straight game Wednesday. He's still considered day-to-day, but it isn't clear when he might be ready to return. Archibald's picked up six points in 25 games this season.
