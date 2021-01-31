Archibald scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Archibald restored a one-goal lead for Oilers with his tally at 19:46 of the first period. He started the game on the fourth line, bu the 28-year-old winger got more ice time as the game went on and even took over right-wing duties on Connor McDavid's line. It remains to be seen if head coach Dave Tippett will make Archibald's top-line promotion permanent -- if that happens, he'll gain some DFS appeal, while Jesse Puljujarvi will return to bottom-six obscurity. Archibald has two goals, 36 hits and a minus-4 rating in 10 appearances this season.