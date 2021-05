Archibald served his one-game suspension for Monday's Game 4 versus the Jets.

Archibald would have been eligible to return to the lineup had the Oilers' season not ended with Monday's 4-3 triple overtime loss. The 28-year-old closed the campaign with 13 points, 37 PIM and 192 hits in 52 regular-season outings before notching 15 hits without a point in three playoff appearances. He should be in line to fill a bottom-six role again next season.