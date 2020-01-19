Oilers' Josh Archibald: Three-point effort against Arizona
Archibald scored a short-handed goal and added two even-strength assists in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Coyotes.
The 27-year-old took full advantage of his temporary assignment on Connor McDavid's wing, recording just his second multi-point performance of the season. Archibald now has a modest six goals and 11 points through 40 games, and he'll return to a checking unit once Zack Kassian (suspension) is back in action.
