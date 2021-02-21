Archibald scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Flames.

Archibald struck early in the third period for the last goal of the game. He added two PIM, a pair of hits and two blocked shots for a well-rounded effort. The 28-year-old winger is up to six points, 63 hits, 18 blocks, 20 PIM and 25 shots on net through 20 games. Archibald will almost always be a better producer in non-scoring categories.