Archibald scored a goal and added an assist, both on empty-net plays, in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames. He also recorded five hits.

Archibald wasn't very involved in the offense until the Flames pulled Jacob Markstrom for an extra attacker. Nonetheless, it'll count as Archibald's first multi-point outing this season. The physical winger has 11 points, 56 shots on goal, 169 hits and 31 PIM through 45 contests.