Oilers' Josh Archibald: Will play against Devils
Archibald (foot) will suit up versus New Jersey on Friday.
Archibald missed the past six games while on injured reserve as a result of his foot problem. The winger has played in just eight games this year, in which he failed to record a point and has just eight shots and a minus-4 rating to show for it. Unless he can find a scoring touch, the 26-year-old will continue to provide low-end fantasy value.
